Election Results 2025: Amit Shah Was Right. BJP-Led Alliance Set To Sweep Bihar With 160+ Seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance raced past the 160-mark as counting for the 2025 Bihar Assembly election inched past the two-hour mark. At 10.15 am the NDA was leading in 162 seats and the opposition alliance - led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress - in 77

The NDA's impressive performance echoed Home Minister Amit Shah's confident remarks at the NDTV Bihar Power Play summit; "The NDA will win 160 seats (and) form the government with two-thirds majority," he said. Shah echoed his prediction a week later, again telling NDTV of a 160+ seat win.

Last week Shah also dismissed any talk of rifts in the five-member NDA, which is led by the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, and include Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party.

"The way people are cheering for us... I feel the people of Bihar are with the NDA, the BJP... I will call this t a fight by the five Pandavas (a reference to the Hindu epic Mahabharat) because all five constituent parties (i.e., JDU, BJP, LJP, HAM, and RLM) are united... without any dispute."

Exit polls had backed the NDA; all 13 studied by NDTV handed the Nitish Kumar-led alliance a clear win, though some forecast a tighter battle with the Mahagathbandhan.

And as counting began this morning they were proven right. The NDA raced into an early lead and slowly, and inexorably, extended that till it had a stranglehold over the race.

But the big story isn't just the NDA and its (potential) 160-seat haul.

It is Nitish Kumar's resurgence. The JDU was relegated to 'little brother' status after the 2020 election, finishing with only 43 seats to the BJP's 74. Normal service, however, seems to have been resumed.

The JDU is on course to win 74 seats.

Another big story is also the RJD set to lose its status as the single-largest party. In 2020 the party won 75 seats, one more than the BJP. This time, it seems, it will finish well behind.

