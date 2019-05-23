Election Result 2019: 'Crores Of People Have Filled This Poor Man's Jhola': PM On Historic Win

New Delhi: Election Result 2019: After a decisive win for the BJP in the national elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, along with a number of senior party leaders, were at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. PM Modi spoke about the National Democratic Alliance's thumping victory.

Here are the top quotes from PM Narendra Modi's speech:

"I thank the crores of people of India with my head bowed down": PM Modi "The biggest turnout has been in this election and that too in temperatures of more than 40 degrees across the country, in this burning summer heat": PM Modi "Today, crores and crores of people have showed that they have filled the bag of this poor man's jhola (bag)": PM Modi "Today's verdict is not just historic in India, but it is historic worldwide. The simple exercise of voting is the world's most historic moment": PM Modi "When Krishna was asked who he represents, he said, I stand for no one person or people. I stand for Hastinapur. So if today someone has won, it is India that has won. If someone is victorious in this celebration of democracy, it is the people. And hence, I place this victory at the feet of the people of India": PM Modi "There were many state elections too and I want to congratulate those who have been elected in the respective states. I salute them and the federal structure of India": PM Modi "BJP is a special party. Nothing stops us. Nothing holds us back. We work and work tirelessly and stay focused": PM Modi "Even when ww (BJP) were down to two, we never gave up. We never went off track. We kept our focus and worked very hard": PM Modi "There are many who say Modi-Modi. But this win is not Modi's win. It is the victory of the earnest and honest Indian. It is the victory of those farmers who work night and day, through blood and sweat so that we get our meals. It is a win for that woman in rural India who waited for ages just to get a toilet. It is a win for those who sat in darkness for decades just to see the luxury of a light bulb. This is their victory": PM Modi "We are now building a new India and the first thing to end in this New India will be this caste system that holds us back and divides us. From here on there will only be 2 castes, one caste is 'poor' and the other caste is of those who will contribute in every smallest way possible to help those who need to be brought out of poverty": PM Modi

