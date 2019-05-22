Election Results 2019: How To Track Election Result - All FAQs Answered Here

General Election Results 2019: The results will be declared on May 23 by evening.

The much-awaited Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 will be declared tomorrow. The counting of votes will begin in the morning and the results are expected by the evening. While you will be glued to your TV screens, phones and computers to know if your favorite party or candidate/s have won and by how much margin of votes, we have compiled a list of FAQs to help you find the most accurate and fastest results online and offline.

Election Results 2019: All FAQs Answered Here

When will the Lok Sabha Election Results and Assembly Election Results 2019 be declared?

The Lok Sabha Election Result, Assembly Election Result and By-poll election result will be out tomorrow on May 23. The results are expected to be declared by the evening.

When will the counting of vote for Lok Sabha election and Assembly election commence?

The Election Commission will begin the counting of votes at 8 am on May 23.

How to check Live Election Results on TV News Channel?

You can watch NDTV for Live Election Results and updates on your TV. Here are the channel numbers:

TATA SKY: 604

DISH: 761

DEN: 368

AIRTEL: 369

HATHWAY: 252

You can also watch it online on Live Player: NDTV English Channel

How can I track election results through social media?

You can follow NDTV on Twitter on our official handle, @ndtv for live election results every 10 minutes. You can also use the hashtag #ResultsWithNDTV to track real-time updates on election results.

You can also follow NDTV on Facebook and Instagram for all real-time election updates.



How to check election results on Election Commission website?

The real time election updates, trends and results can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/)



How can I check election results on Mobile Apps?

You can also check the election results on NDTV app on all mobile platforms including Android and iOS. The NDTV app now has two versions. The first one is the regular NDTV app and the other version is the newly-launched NDTV Lite app. If you are on a low-end phone and wish to save data, you can use NDTV Lite to track election results on the go.

A mobile app has also been launched by the Election Commission of India. It is called the Voter Helpline app. You can use all these mobile apps to check live counting of votes online.



Where can I find latest and live election news online on desktop?

You can track live election results on NDTV news websites in English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali. You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections for updates in English. For election news in in Hindi, check on NDTV Khabar (https://khabar.ndtv.com/elections). For Lok Sabha election result and updates in Bengali, check here. For general election result and updates in Tamil, check here.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019