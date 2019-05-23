Election Results 2019: BJP, Communist Party Supporters Clash In Begusarai

Election results 2019: Trends showed Giriraj Singh led by more than two lakh votes

Supporters of Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh clashed with rival supporters of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader and Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai, Bihar on Thursday, police said.

Communist Party workers objected to bursting of fire crackers near the party's office in Begusarai by supporters of the BJP, after trends showed Mr Singh led by more than two lakh votes in Lok Sabha elections, which resulted in a clash between them.

According to district police officials, the rival groups pelted stones and attacked each other.

The district administration has deployed additional security forces.

However, tensions are running high in Begusarai as Bharatiya Janata Party supporters took to the streets to celebrate the likely victory of the party.

