Poll For Rajya Sabha Seat, Vacant Due To Amar Singh's Death, On September 11

Amar Singh had died in a Singapore hospital on August 1 due to kidney-related complications. His term as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh was till July, 2022.

Poll For Rajya Sabha Seat, Vacant Due To Amar Singh's Death, On September 11

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh died in a Singapore hospital on August 1 due to kidney-related ailment

New Delhi:

The Rajya Sabha by-election to fill the seat which fell vacant due to the death of former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh will be held on September 11, the Election Commission announced today.

Amar Singh had died in a Singapore hospital on August 1 due to kidney-related complications.

His term as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh was till July, 2022.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 25 and the election would be held on September 11, an Election Commission statement said.

As per the established practice, the counting of votes will be held on September 11 evening after the conclusion of voting.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Rajya Sabha ElectionAmar SinghElection Commission (EC)

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india