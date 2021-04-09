Explain Central Forces Remark, Election Commission Tells Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee was asked to reply by 11 am tomorrow on her speech.

Mamata Banerjee was asked today to explain comments during the Bengal campaign allegedly telling people to "gherao" central security forces, in a notice by the Election Commission, the second in two days.

The Bengal Chief Minister was asked to reply by 11 am tomorrow on her speech, which, the election body said, violated several sections of the model code as well as the law.

The Election Commission cited her speeches on March 28 and April 7 (Wednesday), in which Ms Banerjee allegedly accused central forces of intimidating voters and urged women to hit back or surround central forces.

"Who gave so much power to them that the central police are threatening the women without allowing them to cast their votes? I saw the same thing in 2019, I saw the same thing in 2016," she said in the March rally.

"I know under whose instruction they beat up and how they beat up. It is your duty to save the family of the people. If any of our mothers and sisters suffer a single strike with the stick attack them with ladle, spuds and knife. I am telling you. It is the right of women. And if any of our mothers and sisters are denied entry in the voting compartment all of you come out and revolt."

The notice to Ms Banerjee also referred to her speech at Cooch Behar in which she made what the Election Commission said were "highly objectionable remarks" on the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF).