Poll Body's New Reform, Candidates' Photos On Voting Machines, Begins From Bihar

The Election Commission of India has made some changes to make Electronic Voting Machine ballot papers clearer and more voter-friendly. EVM ballot papers are the papers pasted on top of the voting machines, carrying the names of the contesting parties and their election symbols. So far, they have been in black and white. Now, for the first time, EVM ballot papers will also carry color photographs of candidates.

A candidate's face will cover three-fourths of the photo space to ensure better visibility and easy identification by voters.

The serial numbers of candidates and NOTA will also be displayed more prominently in the international form of Indian numerals, using a bold font for clarity. Names of all candidates will also be printed large in the same font to keep uniformity and readability.

To improve quality further, the ballot papers will be printed on higher quality paper. For assembly elections, ballot papers will be printed on pink paper.

This initiative is part of the 28 changes introduced by the ECI in the last six months to strengthen electoral processes and make voting more convenient for citizens.

The upgraded EVM ballot papers will be used in upcoming elections, starting with Bihar.

What Is An EVM?

An EVM has two units - the control unit and the balloting unit. These are connected by a cable. The EVM's control unit is with the presiding officer, also known as polling officer. The balloting unit is kept in the voting compartment, where people cast their votes.

At the voting booth, the polling officer verifies a voter's identity and then presses the ballot button that enables her to vote.

On the ballot unit are candidates' names and symbols with blue buttons next to them. The voter has to press the button next to the name of the candidate of his/her choice.