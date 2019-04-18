Poll Body Watched PM Biopic, But Vivek Oberoi Can't Disclose What They Said

"PM Narendra Modi" was slated to be released on April 11, the first phase of the general elections

With a request for release of the biopic on the Prime Minister, actor Vivek Oberoi today said he was happy with the Election Commission's comments after watching "PM Narendra Modi". The actor however said he cannot disclose the comments of the poll body on the film.

Vivek Oberoi, who plays the title role of PM Modi in the movie, said, "We asked them (Election Commission) how did you like the film? Can't tell you their response but we were happy with their answer."

Claiming there is no political agenda behind the biopic, the actor hoped the "movie is allowed to be released soon."

Officials of the Election Commission watched "PM Narendra Modi" on directions of the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The Election Commission had stopped the movie's release, saying that any biopic "which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections should not be displayed in the electronic media".

The Election Commission is to now decide whether the film should be released and they will submit their decision to the Supreme Court on April 19. The Supreme Court bench will hear the matter on April 22.

The Election Commission had stalled the release of the film until the Lok Sabha polls conclude. The movie was slated to be released on April 11, the first phase of the general elections.

The commission, in its order outlining its decision, said it was vital that "the power of media is not used in such a manner which affects the general conduct" of the elections.

Directed by seasoned biopic-maker Omung Kumar, "PM Narendra Modi" traces the prime minister's journey from his humble beginnings to his rise to power.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.