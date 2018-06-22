Election Commission Registers Kamal Haasan's Political Party

Mr Haasan, on a day-long trip in Delhi on Wednesday, met Election Commission officials for the registration process of his party. "The EC had sought certain queries regarding our party. We have furnished all those details today. EC has said that very soon, the recognition to the party will be given," Mr Hassan had told reporters on Wednesday.
Confirming the registration of Makkal Needhi Maiam, a senior functionary said, "The party will get the relevant documents early next week. The formal letter was sent today."
Along with his meeting with election officials on Wednesday, Mr Haasan met UPA chief met Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. The two discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu. Mr Haasan denied that the two discussed the possibility of alliance in Tamil Nadu during the meet.
After months of build-up Mr Haasan launched his political party in February. The launch of Makkal Needhi Maiam, which translates to People's Justice Centre, was done at a mega event in Tamil Nadu's Madurai which had in attendance, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among many others.