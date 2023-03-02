Poll Body 'Has To Be Independent': 5 Facts From Supreme Court's Big Order

The 5-0 unanimous verdict laid down that the President would appoint the poll panel's top officers on the recommendations of a three-member panel.

This three-member panel will comprise the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

If the Leader of the Opposition post is vacant, the leader of the largest Opposition party in the House will be on the panel, the court said.

This system of appointments, the court said, will be in force till Parliament comes up with a law for these appointments.