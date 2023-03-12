On Free And Fair Polls Query, Poll Body Chief's 'Trial By Fire' Response

Elections are scheduled to be held in Karnataka before May 2023.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar today said that even though people trust election results, the Election Commission of India gives 'agni pariksha (trial by fire)' every time after each election.

While responding to a question on whether the people of Karnataka can trust the poll body for free and fair elections, Mr Kumar said results are accepted election after election and the transition of power each time has been smoothly done by ballot.

"This is in stark comparison to what has been recently happening even in many developed countries," he said.

Rajiv Kumar further pointed out that the Election Commission of India recently completed its 400th state assembly election with the recent polls in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. It has also conducted 17 elections to the parliament and 16 Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections.

"In the last 70 years, India has stabilised its social, cultural, political, geographical, economic, and linguistic issues peacefully and through dialogue mainly because of established democracy which is possible only because people trust election results. Still, ECI gives 'agni pariskha' every time after each election," Mr Kumar said.

The CEC was in Karnataka with his team on a three-day tour to check the preparedness of Assembly polls. The term of the 225 member Karnataka Vidhan Sabha is ending on May 24. Polls on 224 seats are expected in the beginning of May. One Anglo-Indian MLA is nominated.