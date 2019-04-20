Election 2019: Sunny Deol BJP Candidate From Amritsar? Amit Shah Meets Action Hero

Elections 2019: BJP chief Amit Shah met actor Sunny Deol in New Delhi on Friday

BJP chief Amit Shah met actor Sunny Deol in New Delhi on Friday. The meeting comes as the party is yet to announce candidates for three seats in Punjab for the ongoing national election. Mr Shah met the actor to convince him to contest from Amritsar, sources said. No announcement has been made so far.

"I heard about it (rumours about joining politics). I just met him (Amit Shah) and we took a photograph, that's it," Sunny Deol told NDTV.

The BJP, that has formed an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal, is fighting three of the 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab: Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur.

Sunny Deol, 62, is best known for his action hero roles in films like "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha", "Himmat", "Ghatak" and "Border".

For Amritsar, the BJP had also contemplated the names of actor Poonam Dhillon and Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina. Poonam Dhillon was appointed as the vice president of the BJP's Mumbai unit last year.

Gurdaspur seat is likely to go to actor and former lawmaker's Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita Khanna or his son, actor Akshaye Khanna.

Sunny Deol's father, veteran actor Dharmendra had a brief stint in politics about ten years ago, when he contested the 2004 national election from Rajasthan's Bikaner on BJP ticket and won. Last week, the veteran actor campaigned for his wife, actor and BJP lawmaker Hema Malini, in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

The legendary Bollywood couple addressed a rally for the Jat community where a massive crowd turned up.

Punjab will vote in a single phase, on May 19, the last day of the seven-phased national election.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.