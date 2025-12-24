Elderly Madhya Pradesh Man Takes Ailing Wife To Doctor On Handcart

On a narrow road in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, an elderly man slowly pushed a handcart under the harsh sun, with his frail wife lying on it, raising questions on the state of healthcare in the district.

Unable to arrange an ambulance and lacking money to hire an auto-rickshaw, Suresh Sahariya pushed the cart he once earned a livelihood from to take his wife Gangabai to the doctor.

"I have pain in my knees and lower back. I cannot walk. I also have a breathing problem. So I go to the doctor like this, on the handcart. We don't have money for anything else," Gangabai said, as the elderly couple took an otherwise short four-kilometre commute that their age and health turned harrowing for them.

Explaining why they go to a private doctor and not the district hospital, Sahariya said, "There is no one to attend to us properly in the government hospital. It becomes very difficult for me alone to manage her there. I have been carrying her like this for a long time three to four kilometres every time. I don't have money for an auto."

When the couple's plight came to light, Vidisha Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Ramhit Kumar said a team gathered details of the case and found that the couple was unable to contact them and thus, were couldn't avail an ambulance service. "If they had contacted us, an ambulance would have been provided," he said.