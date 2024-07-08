Eknath Shinde's Assurance As Sena Leader's Son Involved In BMW Hit-And-Run

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday stressed the state administration's zero tolerance for injustice and directed the police to handle hit-and-run incidents involving powerful and influential individuals with utmost seriousness to ensure justice is served.

Mr Shinde's statement follows a hit-and-run incident involving a BMW car allegedly driven by the son of a Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader who fatally knocked down a 45-year-old woman riding pillion on a scooter in Mumbai.

Expressing his deep concern over the rising number of hit-and-run cases in Maharashtra, Mr Shinde said, "It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system. Such miscarriages of justice will not be tolerated by my government." He underlined the importance of protecting the lives of ordinary citizens and directed the state police to treat these cases with the highest priority.

"The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us. I have directed the State Police Department to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness and ensure justice is served. In addition, we are implementing stricter laws and harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders," Mr Shinde added.

The chief minister further stated that no one, including offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, regardless of their wealth, influence, or political connections, would have immunity as long as he is in office.

"I have zero tolerance for injustice. Let it be clear: my administration stands firmly with the victims and their families. We are committed to creating a safer Maharashtra for all its citizens," he added.

The BMW crash issue was raised in the state legislature earlier in the day, prompting Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe to direct the government to make a statement in the Upper House on Tuesday.

Nearly two months before the Worli hit-and-run incident, a Porsche car allegedly driven by the teenage son of a Pune-based builder had fatally knocked down two IT professionals riding a motorcycle, causing a huge outrage.

In another hit-and-run incident, a Swift car allegedly driven by a 24-year-old man rammed into a motorbike of two policemen on patrolling duty, leaving one of them dead and another injured, in Pune city on Sunday. The accused youth at the wheel was arrested.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)