Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 30 Lakh Reward For Weightlifter Sanket Sargar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 30 lakh for weightlifter Sanket Sargar, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The 21-year-old from Sangli district won the silver medal in the men's 55 kg category on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Mr Sargar will receive a reward of Rs 30 lakh, while his trainer will receive Rs 7 lakh prize.

