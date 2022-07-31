Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 30 Lakh Reward For Weightlifter Sanket Sargar

Weightlifter Sanket Sargar, a resident of Maharashtra's Sangli district, won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 30 Lakh Reward For Weightlifter Sanket Sargar

Sanket Sargar will get Rs 30 lakh, while his trainer will receive Rs 7 lakh prize. (File)

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 30 lakh for weightlifter Sanket Sargar, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The 21-year-old from Sangli district won the silver medal in the men's 55 kg category on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Mr Sargar will receive a reward of Rs 30 lakh, while his trainer will receive Rs 7 lakh prize.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.