Eight Members Of Family Drown In Madhya Pradesh River

All the bodies were fished out from the river and sent for post-mortem. (Representational)

Eight members of a family, including six children, drowned in the Kalisindh river in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district today, an official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the family was taking a bath in the Kundalia Dam's submergence are, an official said.

While bathing, one of the kids started drowning, seeing which the others rushed to save him. However, they failed to rescue the child and all of them slipped into the deep waters and drowned.

All the bodies were fished out from the river and sent for post-mortem, the police said.

The dead have been identified as -- Durga Bai, 35, her son Sunil, 11, and daughters Kiran, 17, Mula, 13, and Nikita, 9.

Another woman related to them, Radha Bai, 29, and her daughters Ravina, 7, and Suhana, 8, the official said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.