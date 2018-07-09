Eight-Day-Old Killed After A Family Clash In Kota Turned Violent

An infant sustained critical head injuries and died in a hospital: police. Representational)

An eight-day-old girl died after she was injured during a clash between two families in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said today.

The clashes broke out due to enmity in Gadepan area in Kota last evening.

Ramesh Bagri, 32, along with his wife, infant daughter and three cousins was returning to his home in Dhaba village when at around 7.30 pm, Ghanshyam Bagri Mogiya, 55 along with his wife, daughter and four other people attacked him and his family members with sticks and iron rods, Station House Officer at Simliya police station Phralad Singh said.

In the attack, the infant sustained critical head injuries. She was rushed to a hospital where she died, the SHO said.

Both the families were injured in the incident, the police said, adding they were undergoing treatment.

The police have lodged cross cases against both the families under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The body of the infant girl was handed over to the family members after post-mortem this morning.