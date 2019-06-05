On The Occasion Of Eid-Ul-Fitr, Messages Pour In On Twitter: Live Updates

Eid-Ul-Fitr is being celebrated today by Muslims across the globe

Eid-Ul-Fitr is being celebrated today by Muslims across the globe after the month-long dawn to dusk fasting period of Ramadan. Every year, the dates of Ramadan and Eid change according to the Muslim calendar which is based on the phases of the moon. Eid is not just the time for celebrations, get-togethers and feasting, but also remembering Allah, thanking him for the strength he bestowed for a successful Ramadan. Zakat or charity is also offered on this day, as a mark of sharing joys with the less opportune. Ramadan is time for spiritual reflection that takes one towards the divine.

Celebratory messages have been pouring in from political leaders, celebrities and prominent figures across India and world.

Here are the LIVE updates of Eid Celebrations: