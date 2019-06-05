On The Occasion Of Eid-Ul-Fitr, Messages Pour In On Twitter: Live Updates

Celebratory messages have been pouring in from political leaders, celebrities and prominent figures across India and world.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 05, 2019 12:52 IST
Eid-Ul-Fitr is being celebrated today by Muslims across the globe

New Delhi: 

Eid-Ul-Fitr is being celebrated today by Muslims across the globe after the month-long dawn to dusk fasting period of Ramadan. Every year, the dates of Ramadan and Eid change according to the Muslim calendar which is based on the phases of the moon. Eid is not just the time for celebrations, get-togethers and feasting, but also remembering Allah, thanking him for the strength he bestowed for a successful Ramadan. Zakat or charity is also offered on this day, as a mark of sharing joys with the less opportune. Ramadan is time for spiritual reflection that takes one towards the divine.

Here are the LIVE updates of Eid Celebrations:


Jun 05, 2019
12:52 (IST)
Some pictures of Eid celebrations:

Jun 05, 2019
12:35 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir politician Omar Adbullah also tweeted on the occasion twice. "Chand mubarak" and "Shawwal moon sighted. Eid tomorrow. Eid mubarak to all of you. Have a blessed Eid."

Jun 05, 2019
12:32 (IST)
Cricketer-turned-politician had a simple message on Eid:
"Forgive, forget and stay blessed!!!"

Jun 05, 2019
12:31 (IST)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tweeted on the ocassion:

Jun 05, 2019
12:30 (IST)
Activist Shehla Rashid also extended greetings on Eid:
"On this Eid, we pray for an end to oppression everywhere. We observe this Eid in solidarity with victims of violence and oppression everywhere in the world. Eid Mubarak," she tweeted.
Jun 05, 2019
12:28 (IST)
Eid 2019: Eid Ul Fitr Celebrated With Fervour In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
Eid ul Fitr 2019 India: Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday."
Jun 05, 2019
12:19 (IST)
Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Together At Iftar As Interview Widens Rift
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot were seen together at an Iftar at the Congress office in Jaipur on Tuesday, on a day Mr Gehlot's comments exposed a raging feud between the two top leaders."
Jun 05, 2019
11:50 (IST)
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted on Eid:
Jun 05, 2019
11:49 (IST)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi extended his Eid wishes on Twitter:
"Eid Mubarak and my best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr," he tweeted. He also shared a photo:

Jun 05, 2019
11:47 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone on Eid:

Jun 05, 2019
11:43 (IST)
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended Eid prayers at Kolkata's Red Road:
"Today, like previous years, I attended Eid prayers at Red Road and exchanged greetings with all. Some pictures of the occasion are uploaded here for all of you. Eid Mubarak once again," Mamata Banerjee tweeted.



