On The Occasion Of Eid-Ul-Fitr, Messages Pour In On Twitter: Live Updates

Eid-Ul-Fitr is being celebrated today by Muslims across the globe after the month-long dawn to dusk fasting period of Ramadan. Every year, the dates of Ramadan and Eid change according to the Muslim calendar which is based on the phases of the moon. Eid is not just the time for celebrations, get-togethers and feasting, but also remembering Allah, thanking him for the strength he bestowed for a successful Ramadan. Zakat or charity is also offered on this day, as a mark of sharing joys with the less opportune. Ramadan is time for spiritual reflection that takes one towards the divine.
Celebratory messages have been pouring in from political leaders, celebrities and prominent figures across India and world.
Here are the LIVE updates of Eid Celebrations:
My greetings and best wishes on the occasion of #EidUlFitr.- Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 4, 2019
May this festival bring peace and harmony in our Country. #Eid#EidMubarakpic.twitter.com/OzQiWJGcjC
"On this Eid, we pray for an end to oppression everywhere. We observe this Eid in solidarity with victims of violence and oppression everywhere in the world. Eid Mubarak," she tweeted.
Eid ul Fitr 2019 India: Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday."
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot were seen together at an Iftar at the Congress office in Jaipur on Tuesday, on a day Mr Gehlot's comments exposed a raging feud between the two top leaders."
Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all!- Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 5, 2019
May the grace of the Almighty usher happiness and harmony in everyone's life. #EidMubarakpic.twitter.com/cLhMFvz9Rk
Have a blessed Id-ul-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/71R9GMW3Tf- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019