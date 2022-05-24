Manish Sisodia Presents Delhi Model At Education World Forum In London

Manish Sisodia said that number of students in schools has increased by 21% as compared to 2015.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Monday discussed Delhi's education model in front of 122 education ministers and experts from across the world at Education World Forum-2022, in London.

Addressing the event, Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, said, "When I speak about the future of education, I do not mean only about the future of the students who are studying in the schools. But also about the future of families, societies and nations. Education today is not only about educating those who are uneducated and under-educated, but also about educating those who are being miseducated.''

Mr Sisodia said the Delhi government strengthened people's belief in the government education system by making the education sector a priority.

He further stated, "In 2015, there were student accounts of a collapsing government school system - dilapidated classrooms, outdated curriculum, zero facilities and no dignity in learning. Government school students were certain that they could never contribute to India's future. However, we changed that perception in just a few years. Today Delhi government schools have become world-class. The schools are equipped with modern buildings, smart classrooms, and grounds with excellent sports facilities.''

Mr Sisodia emphasised Delhi government schools have become better than private schools, due to which now parents send their children to government schools.

He said that the number of students in Delhi government schools has increased by 21 percent, comparing 2015.

"Our students now achieve nearly 100 per cent pass percentage, surpassing private schools' results. Also, there has been a steep rise in the number of students qualifying for prestigious exams every year. There has been a nearly 21 per cent increase in enrolment in the Delhi government schools compared to 2015," explained the Deputy Chief Minister.

He said that about 25 per cent of the total state budget is allocated to education every year, making it the highest in India among the state governments.

"As a government, first of all, we asked the school principals and teachers to share their vision for their own school rather than telling them what they need to do. There was a ten-fold increase in principals' financial power and they also got the authority to appoint support staff and resource persons. Capacity building and exposure of school principals and teachers in Cambridge, Finland, Singapore and Indian Institute of Management paid rich dividends," Mr Sisodia said.

While answering to the queries of the Education Minister of Zimbabwe on reducing dropout rates in schools, Mr Sisodia said, ''We as a part of government just need to make the educational spaces interesting and dignified, students will come back definitely. If nations learn from each other, we can build an ideal education system - one that helps students realize their potential and become conscious citizens the world can truly be proud of."



