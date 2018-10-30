"Saddened": Editors Guild On Killing Of Doordarshan Cameraperson

Doordarshan cameraperson and his two collegaues were in Dantewada to cover the November 12 assembly election.

All India | Posted by | Updated: October 30, 2018 19:27 IST
New Delhi: 

The Editors Guild of India today issued a statement hours after a Doordarshan cameraperson Achyuta Nanda Sahu and two policemen were killed in a Maoist attack in Chattisgarh. Mr Sahu and his two colleagues were in Dantewada to cover the November 12 Chhattisgarh election. 

The attack comes three days after four CRPF personnel were killed and two others were injured when Maoists blew up their bullet proof bunker vehicle in Awapalli area of Bijapur district.

In the statement, the Editors Guild said it was "saddened to learn of the death of a cameraperson of Doordarshan and two policemen." 

"Creating a safe environment for media professionals to discharge their duties will be critical for ensuring freedom of the press," the statement further read. 

Here is the full statement

"The Editors Guild of India is saddened to learn of the death of a camera person of Doordarshan and two policemen after they were attacked by Maoist insurgents in the Dantewada district of poll-bound Chhattisgarh. The Guild offers its condolences to the deceased and urges the law enforcement agencies in the state to provide necessary security and protection to the media professionals particularly when they are on election coverage duty. Creating a safe environment for media professionals to discharge their duties will be critical for ensuring freedom of the press."

