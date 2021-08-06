ED Attaches Rs 1.44 Crore From 14 Bank Accounts In Cybercrime Case Against UP Firm

An NGO layered the received funds into the bank accounts of various vendors, ED said

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday provisionally attached an amount of Rs 1.44 crore lying in 14 bank accounts in a cybercrime case against Uttar Pradesh-based Nimmi Enterprises and others.

The financial probe agency initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR filed by Cyber Crime Police Station, CID, Bengaluru on a hacking complaint and the subsequent siphoning off of earnest money deposit funds of the bidders to the tune of Rs 11.55 crore from the bank account of E-procurement cell, Centre for E-governance, the Government of Karnataka.

According to ED, during the investigation, it is revealed that Srikrishna, alias Sriki, had hacked the Portal of Centre for E-Governance, the Government of Karnataka, and funds to the tune of Rs 10.5 crore and Rs 1.05 crore were diverted to bank accounts of Nagpur-based NGO Uday Grama Vikash Sanstha and Proprietorship Nimmi Enterprises, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Uday Grama Vikash Sanstha layered the received funds into the bank accounts of various vendors and traders in the guise of business transactions without actual purchase and sale of goods by their NGO, the agency said.

Similarly, Nimmi Enterprises layered the received funds into the bank accounts of various vendors and persons in the guise of business transactions and personal loans, it said.

