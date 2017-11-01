'Ease Of Doing Corruption' Has Ended: Arun Jaitley's Retort To Rahul Gandhi 'The difference between the UPA and NDA - the ease of doing corruption has been replaced by the ease of doing business,' Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted after Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at him

522 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ease of doing business: Arun Jaitley said the government will continue reforms to speed up growth New Delhi: Senior union ministers, including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, today took on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his comments after a World Bank report showed a dramatic improvement in India's position on an index that measures ease of doing business in 190 countries.



"The difference between the UPA and NDA - the ease of doing corruption has been replaced by the ease of doing business," tweeted Mr Jaitley not long after



"Everyone knows the reality of 'ease of doing business', but it is a good thought to keep oneself happy 'Dr Jaitley'," Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. In an election speech in Gujarat, the Congress leader alleged that "it is just a handful of businessmen who have found the going easier," accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encouraging crony capitalism and failing to create jobs. "Ask small traders about ease of doing business."



"Does Rahul Gandhi understand what ease of doing business is," said law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, adding, "He is the vice president of the Congress and because of his family connections is expected to soon take over as the National President of the party. One would expect that a person on such a post has some basic understanding of how world institutions function and the respect they deserve."



Another union minister Hansraj Ahir said, "We don't take Rahul Gandhi seriously," also asking whether "people will believe a World Bank report and its analysis or what Rahul Gandhi says." Advising Mr Gandhi to invest in proper analysis, Mr Ahir dismissed the Congress vice president's criticism today as "utter nonsense."

At a Gujarat rally, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his criticism of the new national sales tax or GST (File)



"The Prime Minister said our target should be to take India immediately into first 50. I believe this is doable and therefore the remaining 3-4 areas where work has to be done we will be pushing it with greater force," the finance minister said.



The World Bank report showed India's rise on the index was



The new ranking of 100 "indicates India's endeavour to further strengthen its position as a preferred place to do business globally," Annette Dixon, World Bank vice-president for South Asia, said in New Delhi.



For the government, the new report is a big boost as it battles criticism over a slide in economic growth to a three-year low of 5.7% in the June quarter, blamed by Rahul Gandhi and other critics on last year's notes ban and what they have called a faulty implementation of new national tax GST. Mr Gandhi has called them "double torpedoes that hit the economy."



