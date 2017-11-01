India Inc Sees 'Ease Of Business' Feat As A 'Huge Boost To Investment'

Twitter was abuzz with prominent CEOs showering praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'reformist' government.
Check out some of the congratulators tweets below:
India scampers up 30 places on the list.Huge boost to investment sentiment.This must only spur us on to get into the Top 50 where we belong https://t.co/jehD5Q1iLM— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 31, 2017
I add my congratulations. And the process of reform must be like a shark...it needs to keep moving to keep breathing.. https://t.co/mWKjYMGU4F— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 31, 2017
What you sow that you reap,— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 31, 2017
Proud of India’s great leap,
Up 30 place
No 1 in the global race
Reforms run very deep.#EaseOfDoingBusiness
Congratulations, great work. We are proud of DIPP, @rabhishek1982@narendramodi Now to be in first 50.. https://t.co/99oFo6CBbN— Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) October 31, 2017
Gr8 to jump to 100th rank in Business ease. V can race to top 50 if we go digital - can start a business in a day n register properties fast— Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) November 1, 2017
Top 100 #EaseOfDoingBuisness - @amitabhk87 - great progress-Next big jump-to50- if we focus on ease of starting and commencing a business— Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) November 1, 2017
The World Bank report, based on data from New Delhi and Mumbai, ranked India among the top 10 "improvers" globally, having done better in eight out of 10 business indicators, reported news agency Reuters. (With Agency Inputs)