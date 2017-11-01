India Inc Sees 'Ease Of Business' Feat As A 'Huge Boost To Investment'

Check out some of the congratulators tweets below:

India scampers up 30 places on the list.Huge boost to investment sentiment.This must only spur us on to get into the Top 50 where we belong https://t.co/jehD5Q1iLM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 31, 2017

I add my congratulations. And the process of reform must be like a shark...it needs to keep moving to keep breathing.. https://t.co/mWKjYMGU4F — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 31, 2017

What you sow that you reap,

Proud of India’s great leap,

Up 30 place

No 1 in the global race

Reforms run very deep.#EaseOfDoingBusiness — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 31, 2017

Congratulations, great work. We are proud of DIPP, @rabhishek1982@narendramodi Now to be in first 50.. https://t.co/99oFo6CBbN — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) October 31, 2017

Gr8 to jump to 100th rank in Business ease. V can race to top 50 if we go digital - can start a business in a day n register properties fast — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) November 1, 2017

Top 100 #EaseOfDoingBuisness - @amitabhk87 - great progress-Next big jump-to50- if we focus on ease of starting and commencing a business — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) November 1, 2017

India Inc was all praise for government and the economy after India jumped a whopping 30 notches to the 100th slot among 190 countries in World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' report. This has come as a booster shot for the government, which had received sharp criticism for a decline in GDP growth that hit its three-year low in the first quarter (fiscal 2018) by slipping to 5.7 per cent. India also jumped to the fourth position in protecting interests of minority investors, according to the World Bank's report. Markets reacted positively to the Ease of Doing Business rankings as both S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 surged to their record highs.Twitter was abuzz with prominent CEOs showering praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'reformist' government.The World Bank report, based on data from New Delhi and Mumbai, ranked India among the top 10 "improvers" globally, having done better in eight out of 10 business indicators, reported news agency Reuters. (With Agency Inputs)