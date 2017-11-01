India Inc Sees 'Ease Of Business' Feat As A 'Huge Boost To Investment'

Twitter was abuzz with CEOs showering praises on PM Modi's 'reformist' government for India bagging a rank in the top 100 in the Ease Of Doing Business report .

Business | | Updated: November 01, 2017 16:07 IST
India jumped to the 100th spot in World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' report.

India Inc was all praise for government and the economy after India jumped a whopping 30 notches to the 100th slot among 190 countries in World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' report. This has come as a booster shot for the government, which had received sharp criticism for a decline in GDP growth that hit its three-year low in the first quarter (fiscal 2018) by slipping to 5.7 per cent. India also jumped to the fourth position in protecting interests of minority investors, according to the World Bank's report. Markets reacted positively to the Ease of Doing Business rankings as both S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 surged to their record highs.

Twitter was abuzz with prominent CEOs showering praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'reformist' government.

Check out some of the congratulators tweets below:

     
The World Bank report, based on data from New Delhi and Mumbai, ranked India among the top 10 "improvers" globally, having done better in eight out of 10 business indicators, reported news agency Reuters. (With Agency Inputs)

