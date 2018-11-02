World Bank Chief Hails India's 'Unprecedented' Ease Of Business Ranking

PM Modi thanked the World Bank president for the institution's continued guidance (File Photo)

World Bank president Jim Yong Kim Friday described India's jump in the ease of doing business index as a "historic and unprecedented achievement".

Mr Kim made these remarks during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Mr Kim congratulated the Prime Minister for India's "historic rise" in the ranking.

He said it is remarkable that a nation of over 1.25 billion people has achieved a rise of 65 ranks in a short period of four years.

He also that this has been made possible, in large measure, due to the unwavering commitment and leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He described this as a historic, and unprecedented achievement, the statement said quoting him.

The World Bank chief also recalled the recent honours received by the Prime Minister, including the UNEP Champions of the Earth Award and the Seoul Peace Prize, and congratulated him for the same.

Mr Kim promised the World Bank's "unflinching and continued support" to India's initiatives on ease of doing business.

PM Modi thanked the World Bank president for the institution's continued guidance and support in India's efforts to improve ease of doing business.

He added that the World Bank's rankings are a source of inspiration for India, in its quest to improve ease of doing business, the statement said.