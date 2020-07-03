Read inOther Languages

4.5 Earthquake Near Delhi, Strong Tremors Felt For Many Seconds

The epicentre of the earthquake was 63 km southwest (SW) of Gurgaon in Haryana, India, the agency said.

The earthquake struck at 7:00:48 PM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was reported near Delhi on Friday evening, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds.

There was no immediate report of any damage to life of property.

Social media was abuzz with people reporting the quake, instantly sending #Earthquake to the top of the trends.

