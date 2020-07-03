4.5 Earthquake Near Delhi, Strong Tremors Felt For Many Seconds

The earthquake struck at 7:00:48 PM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was reported near Delhi on Friday evening, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 63 km southwest of Gurgaon in Haryana, the agency said.

The earthquake struck at 7:00:48 PM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:





There was no immediate report of any damage to life of property.

Social media was abuzz with people reporting the quake, instantly sending #Earthquake to the top of the trends.

Felt earthquake tremors in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe! ???????????????????????? — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 3, 2020

Isn't there an increase in frequency of earthquakes in & around Delhi ?? — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) July 3, 2020

Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.