Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.9 Strikes Shimla, No Damage Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Wednesday night, with tremors felt in Jubbal and Rohru areas. No loss of life or damage has been reported so far, officials said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck around 9.50 pm at a depth of 10 km.

Tremors lasting a few seconds were felt in Jubbal and Rohru, around 90-110 km from the state capital, reports reaching here said.

The epicentre was located in Shimla district at 31.118 degrees north latitude and 78.00 degrees east longitude.

The State Disaster Management Authority said there were no reports of damage in Shimla district or adjoining areas.

Himachal Pradesh falls in highly sensitive seismic zones IV and V. A few months ago, the Bureau of Indian Standards proposed a new seismic map categorising the entire state under high-risk Zone VI. However, the Centre later withdrew the proposed classification and retained the existing seismic zoning standards.

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