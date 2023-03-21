'Anyone Felt Earthquake?' Query Floods Twitter As Tremors Jolt North India

Several took to Twitter to share visuals of fans and other objects shaking due to the quake.

Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi and its neighbouring areas, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. Visuals showed panic-stricken people out of their homes and on the roads as the earthquake struck around 10.20 PM and tremors were felt for nearly two minutes. There was no immediate report of any loss of life.

Several took to Twitter to share visuals of fans and other objects shaking due to the quake. Videos on Twitter also showed dozens of people out on the street. Twitter was flooded with "anyone else felt the earthquake" query.

The tremor had a depth of 194 km and its epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the remote northern Afghan province of Badakhshan.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed over 1,000 people last year.