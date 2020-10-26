Earthquake in Uttarakhand with Magnitude 3.9 Strikes Near Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh:
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 was reported near Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Sunday night, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 380 km east-northeast (ENE) of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 11:42 PM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
