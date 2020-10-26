Earthquake in Uttarakhand with Magnitude 3.9 Strikes Near Pithoragarh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 was reported near Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Sunday night, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

Pithoragarh:

The epicentre of the earthquake was 380 km east-northeast (ENE) of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 11:42 PM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:

Comments
