3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand Near Uttarkashi

The epicentre of the earthquake was 33 km north-northwest (NNW) of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India, the agency said.

3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand Near Uttarkashi

An earthquake was reported today in Uttarakhand near Uttarkashi.

Uttarkashi:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 was reported near Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Thursday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 33 km north-northwest (NNW) of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 3:49 am IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:

Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.

Also Read

.