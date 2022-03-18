Earthquake in Punjab with Magnitude 4.4 Strikes Near Bathinda

Earthquake Today in Punjab Strikes Near Bathinda

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was reported near Bathinda in Punjab on Friday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 231 km west (W) of Bathinda, Punjab, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 8:24 AM IST at a depth of 92 km from the surface.

