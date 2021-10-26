4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Himachal Pradesh's Manali

Manali:
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was reported near Manali in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 108 km north-northwest (NNW) of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 6:02 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
