4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Himachal Pradesh's Manali

The earthquake struck at 6:02 AM at a depth of 10 km near Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was reported near Manali in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 108 km north-northwest (NNW) of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 6:02 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.