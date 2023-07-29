5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Earthquake today in Andaman and Nicobar island strikes near Port Blair.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 was reported near Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 126 km southeast (SE) of Port Blair the agency said. The earthquake struck at 12:53 AM IST at a depth of 69 km from the surface.

