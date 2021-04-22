4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Andaman And Nicobar

The earthquake struck at 1:04 AM.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was reported near Portblair in Andaman and Nicobar island on Thursday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 97 km east (E) of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 1:04 AM IST at a depth of 35 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



