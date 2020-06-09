Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir, Epicentre Near Srinagar

The epicentre of the earthquake was 14 km north of Srinagar.

Jammu And Kashmir: No casualty has been reported so far due to the earthquake (File)

Srinagar:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir at 8.16 am on Tuesday.

The Disaster Management Department of Jammu and Kashmir government informed that that epicentre of the earthquake was 14 kilometres north of Srinagar.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 8:16 am, with epicentre at 34.21N, 74.85E, located 7 km South-East of Ganderbal and 14 km North of Srinagar," stated the Disaster Management Department of Jammu and Kashmir.

No casualty has been reported so far due to the earthquake.

