'Identity As Indian Citizen Above Caste, Creed': President's Top Quotes
Addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said "the world looks up to India for global economic growth", adding that the citizens are enthusiastic about events related to G-20.

Here are the top quotes:

  1. Each Indian is an equal citizen, each one has equal opportunity, rights and duties in this land

  2. Each Indian has many identities like caste, creed, language but identity as Indian citizen is above all

  3. Our women have made special place in many fields in which their participation was unimaginable a few decades ago

  4. In 1947, India woke up to new dawn. We not only won freedom from foreign rule, but also freedom to rewrite our destiny

  5. India mother of democracy, since ancient times we had democratic institutions at grassroots



