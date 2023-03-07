E Shinde Orders Assessment Of Crops After Unseasonal Rains Hit Maharashtra

Standing crops in several districts in the state were affected. (Representational)

Unseasonal rains along with strong winds lashed at least five districts in Maharashtra, damaging standing crops just ahead of the harvest season, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister took stock of the situation and directed officials to conduct panchnamas or assessments of the losses suffered by farmers, an official release said.

Standing crops in several districts in the state were affected because of the unseasonal rains, it said.

Besides Thane and Palghar, several parts of Washim, Nashik and Aurangabad districts witnessed strong winds and rains, which damaged crops just when the harvest season is around the corner, the chief minister said.

Speaking about the situation, Eknath Shinde said farmers should be given relief and confidence. He said the state government stands with the cultivators.

He directed the revenue department to immediately conduct panchnama of losses incurred by agriculturists.

Shinde on Tuesday celebrated the festival of colours at his residence in Thane city with his family members and others.

"With the new coming to power in Maharashtra eight months ago, all festivals such as Dahihandi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navaratri, Diwali, and Holi are being celebrated with fervour," he told reporters.

Extending Holi greetings to the people of the state and also to his "detractors", Eknath Shinde said these festivals carry special importance in the country and the state.

Later, he drove straight to Anand Aashram, the headquarters of Shiv Sena, and paid respect to his late mentor Anand Dighe with colours.

Elsewhere, revellers in Thane city celebrated the festival of colours with enthusiasm smearing each other with colours.

On Monday night, Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Kalwa-Mumbra constituency in Thane district, Jitendra Awhad, lit a bonfire of 50 boxes and took a dig at CM Shinde and MLAs of his camp, now recognised as Shiv Sena by the Election Commission.

