“Superman” On Wheels: E-Rickshaw Driver's Stunt Goes Viral

A screengrab of the viral video.

An electric rickshaw driver has shot to fame for channelling his inner Superman while driving his vehicle. A video shows the driver speeding down a flyover, lying flat on a stack of large wooden sheets loaded on his rickshaw, modified to carry goods.



The extraordinary scene occurred because the cargo, occupying the vehicle's floor, left no room for the driver to sit or rest his feet. To improvise, the driver climbed atop the stacked wood and stretched in a Superman-like pose to steer the rickshaw. Filmed by a fellow commuter, the video shows the man lying on the wooden slabs, arms extended to hold the handlebars and legs bent, giving the illusion of “flying” through the air. "Found flying Superman in India, the real heavy driver," the caption of the video read.

Found flying Superman in India , the real heavy driver pic.twitter.com/i2gKyzZBfW — Arya (@WhyyArya) December 14, 2024

The daring act, though visually striking, has amused and concerned viewers online.



He is the real heavy driver wow — Avni ???? (@Simplyhuman007) December 14, 2024

Found the real Superman in India, soaring high. — Sandeep (@singhsandeeep) December 14, 2024

Is he alive? — Torque India (@TorqueIndia) December 15, 2024

This is no funny. Riding like this on an elevated road is highly dangerous. — Rakesh (@altruistic_in) December 15, 2024

