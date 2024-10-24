Video: Dramatic Fight Between E-Rickshaw Driver And Woman On Busy Lucknow Street, Police Reacts

The driver tries to defend himself, but the women continue their assault.

A shocking video has emerged from Lucknow's Aminabad Hamza Bazaar, capturing a heated altercation between two female passengers and an e-rickshaw driver. The dispute allegedly began over the auto-ride's fare, quickly escalating into a physically and verbally abusive confrontation. The footage of the incident which has gone viral on social media, shows the passengers confronting the driver, with one woman grabbing him by the neck and another attempting to slap him. The driver tries to defend himself, but the women continue their assault. One of them even removes her slipper and uses it to push the driver.

As the driver notices being filmed, he says, "Go ahead, make the video" (Haan haan bana lo video). When the woman continues screaming, he responds, "Now, go ahead and hit me" (Haan ab tum maaro). The woman retorts, "Will you insult me?" (Gaali dega?), following which the driver urges others around him to call the police.

In a response on X, the Lucknow Police's official account said, "The accused has been taken into custody by the Aminabad police station. Based on the complaint received, a case has been registered and necessary legal action is being taken.''

थाना अमीनाबाद पुलिस द्वारा आरोपी को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है, प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है l — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) October 22, 2024

The viral video has sparked varied reactions on social media, highlighting concerns about road rage, public disputes, and the need for respectful communication. One user wrote, ''Why and how these goons are getting licenses to run autos. Law and order in UP seems to be very bad.''

Another commented, ''People should take e-rickshaws with running meters and pay accordingly to avoid any arguments overcharges.''

A third said, ''In Lucknow, the hooliganism of e-rickshaw drivers is at its peak because neither they nor their rickshaws have any registration. There is always a crowd at major crossings and this is often the reason for traffic jams in the city. If you say anything to them, they beat you up. And an interesting thing is that most of these drivers are minors.''

A fourth added, ''Now men have no respect in this country. Even if a woman is at fault, the man will suffer the punishment.''