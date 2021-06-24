Watch: Dust Storm, Strong Winds Hit Delhi

The air quality over Delhi, nearby regions is likely to remain moderate today.

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday afternoon as dust storm and strong wind hit parts of the national capital.

The weather department also predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with the speed of 30-50 Kilometre per hour in Delhi and its adjoining regions and some regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

#WATCH | Delhi experiences a sudden change in weather as it witnesses strong wind. Visuals from near 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. pic.twitter.com/qZmi543Dcn — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

PM 10 will be the predominant pollutant owing to strong surface winds favourable for raising dust concentration locally and transport of dust from arid regions, as per the IMD.

"The air quality is likely to improve marginally but remains in Moderate to Satisfactory category on June 26," it said.