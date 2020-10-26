Dussehra: Bommala Koluvu, A Fading Festive Art With Dolls, Sees Revival

Dussehra 2020: During Navratri and Dussehra, Bommala Koluvu is celebrated in southern states

Dussehra 2020 festivities in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are seeing the revival of Bommala Koluvu, a dying tradition. During the nine days of Navratri leading up to Dussehra, Bommala Koluvu is celebrated. The fading tradition has come to the forefront this year with more people specially youngsters at home. During Dussehra festival Bommala Koluvu is very popular among Telugu families for generations. It is an exhibition of dolls and decorative pieces in a step like formation. Mostly women among the Kamma community observe Bommala Koluvu from the first day of Navaratri.

"We have displayed the dolls, mostly of different deities, traditional bands and marriage processions of different states and religions to mark the celebration of the nine-day ritual during Navaratri," J Sailaja of Berhampur told news agency Press Trust of India. She has taken about a week to decorate about 700 dolls in an 18X10 square feet room with special lights. Her doctor husband also helped her. "It required around a week to decorate the dolls", said Ms Sailaja and added that no plastic items have been used.

"Most of the dolls are made of different kinds of woods, clay, cloth, brass and silver. While several of these dolls had been preserved by our forefathers, we have collected some from different states and abroad", her husband added.

In the past, almost all Telugu people, especially in Berhampur, celebrated Bommala Koluvu. Since children in most families are out of their homes for studies or jobs, this tradition was gradually fading. But this year as people are largely at home due to the pandemic, Bommala Koluvu is being celebrated.

Happy Dussehra 2020!