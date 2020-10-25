Dussehra 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind Greet Nation On Vijayadashami

May the festival marking the victory of goodness over evil bring inspiration into everyone's life: PM

On the eve of Dusshera, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders extended their greetings to the nation. PM Modi expressed hope that the festival of Dusshera brings new inspiration into everyone's life.

"Good wishes to all countrymen on Vijaya Dashami. May this grand festival marking the victory of truth over untruth and of goodness over evil may bring new inspiration into everyone's life," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The country is celebrating Vijayadashami amid restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Dussehra.

"Dussehra greetings and best wishes to all countrymen. This festival symbolizes the victory of truth over religion and falsehood over wrongdoing. I wish that this festival of joy, protects everyone from the effects of the epidemic and bring prosperity among the countrymen," the President tweeted.

On Saturday, in a message, the President had said that Dussehra symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

"The festival is celebrated throughout India in different forms. This festival strengthens the cultural unity of India and inspires us to live in harmony, following the path of virtue and shunning evil," he said.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu extended his Dussehra greetings hoping that the festival brings peace, harmony, good health and prosperity.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Celebrated with great fervour and zeal all over the country, Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Mr Naidu.

Noting that while Dussehra is an occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Naidu urged people to celebrate the festival this year, in a modest way by strictly adhering to the health protocols.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared best wishes on Dussehra, saying truth ultimately triumphs.

"Truth ultimately triumphs. Good wishes to all on Vijaya Dashami," he said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag "HappyDussehra".

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)