Dussehra 2020: Share Vijaya Dashami Wishes, Facebook, WhatsApp Messages

Happy Dussehra 2020: Best wishes for Vijaya Dashami!

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami is celebrated, a day after Maha Navami. In about three weeks it will be time for the grand Diwali, which we all look forward to. This year however, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, we have to be very careful and take all precautions to be able to enjoy the festivities. On Dussehra, effigies of Ravana symbolizing the evil are burnt with fireworks marking the destruction of the demon. On Dussehra, Lord Rama killed the demon king Ravana. The word Dussehra originates from the Sanskrit words where Dush means evil, and Hara means destroying. While Ravana effigies are burnt in northern part of the country, in the east it marks the killing of Mahisasura - the buffalo demon - by Goddess Durga. In the south, Dasara is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Chamundeshwari over the demon Mahishasura. In all of India's unique celebrations, the common theme is victory of good over evil.

