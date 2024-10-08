Durga Puja 2024: A Look At Kolkata's Most Creative Pandals

This remarkable Durga Puja pandal is made with 8,000 live plants

Durga Puja, one of the most significant festivals of India, honours Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the triumph of good over evil. One of the highlights of Durga Puja is the creation of pandals – temporary structures where idols of the goddess are installed. This year, Kolkata's Durga Puja pandals have outdone themselves with innovative themes, breathtaking artistry and attention to detail.

Here are some of the most creative pandals set to steal the show:

Las Vegas Sphere (Santosh Mitra Square)

Inspired by the iconic Las Vegas Sphere, this pandal transports visitors to the city of lights, complete with neon lights and glitzy decorations. Last year, they made a replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Believe it or not, this is a Durga Pujo pandal!!!



Inspired from the famous musical and entertainment arena called the 'Sphere' in Nevada, Las Vegas, USA, one can witness this spectacular Puja pandal in kolkata's Santosh Mitra square!!!



Video courtesy: Sammya Brata pic.twitter.com/3kISgJS79X — Sourav || সৌরভ (@Sourav_3294) October 7, 2024

Green Durga Puja (Lalabagan)

This remarkable Durga Puja pandal made with 8,000 live plants in Kolkata's Lalabagan underlines the significance of the environment and the need to be eco-friendly.

The sustainable and green Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, made with 8,000 live plants, is truly commendable. It's a fantastic example of how we can celebrate traditions while also protecting our planet

Rainwater Conservation pandal (Salt Lake)

The Rainwater Conservation Pandal in Salt Lake is not just spectacular but also eco-friendly. With a beautiful waterfall and lush green decor, the pandal creates a serene atmosphere. Its unique soundscape uses the gentle sound of water droplets on various containers to recreate the rhythmic beats of Pujor Dhaak, immersing visitors in the festive spirit.

This is incredible! The sound of just water droplets on various containers & surfaces has been used to recreate the soundscape of Pujor Dhaak. Don't miss Salt Lake AK Block's pandal 2024 to experience this unique installation. Theme: Bari Bindu, Bhabatosh Sutar

PC -Cal Cacophony pic.twitter.com/3ee5Mt2Y4P — horekrokom | হরেকরকম (@horek_rokom) October 6, 2024

Metro Rail pandal (Jagat Mukherjee Park)

This pandal, complete with life-size train models and intricate details, replicates Kolkata's metro rail system.

Believe me its a Puja Pandal in Kolkata. @metrorailwaykolpic.twitter.com/yJgcOLL5fr — Abir Ghoshal (@abirghoshal) October 7, 2024

Sati Pratha (Kashi Bose Lane Sarbojanin)

The theme focuses on the crucial role played by Bengal in abolishing the practice of Sati. It also makes a critical statemenr statement on the practice of child marriage still prevalent in parts of India.

Kashi Bose Lane Sarbojanin.



The theme focuses on Bengal's pivotal role in prohibiting the Sati Pratha. It also criticises the culture of child marriage, that is still prevalent across India.

Varanasi Ghats (Chetla)

Immerse yourself in the vibes and ambience of the temple city of Kashi (Varanasi) at Kolkata's Chetla Agrani Durga Puja pandal. This installation features a symbolic Ganga Aarti and the powerful chants of Har Har Mahadev. The pandal showcases the iconic Varanasi ghats, highlighting the pressing issue of Ganga pollution.

Enjoy the same vibes and ambience of temple city Kashi/Banaras in Kolkata's Chetla Agrani Durga Pujo pandal.



The symbolic Ganga Aarati and Har Har Mahadev chants is all set to make you awestruck!!!

Garden theme (Gariahat)

Tridhara Sammilani in South Kolkata embraces the theme "Angan," representing the traditional Indian courtyard.



Tridhara Sammilani 2024 ( Kolkata) ???????????? pic.twitter.com/FAq9Wy6VmU — Joysurya Saha (@joysurya_saha) October 7, 2024

Live pandal (Baguihati)

The Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club in Baguihati presents a stunning live pandal that showcases the true spirit of Kolkata's Durga Puja. The theme addresses growing economic inequality and cultural discrimination under the current regime.

Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club.



The theme highlights the growing economic inequality & cultural discrimination under the current regime.

Lost Art of Kolkata (Behala)

The Dakshindari Youth Sarbojanin pandal in Behala beautifully portrays the long-lost culture of Kolkata. Renowned artist Anirban Das has delivered a stunning installation, with intricate details and nostalgic elements. This pandal is being touted as one of the best this year.

Dakshindari Youth Sarbojanin.



The theme portrays the long lost culture of Kolkata. Artist Anirban Das never disappoints. One of the best pandals this year.



1/2#DurgaPuja2024https://t.co/c0AEMjA7Chpic.twitter.com/oKS1PHVczL — Ayush (@abasu0819) October 7, 2024

Idol made of waste materials (Dakshin Para)

Dakshinpara Durgotsav has emerged as one of the few Durga Puja celebrations that has gained immense popularity this year. The creativity on display is remarkable, as the entire pandal is crafted from waste materials like tools and metal sheets. The artist behind the creation is Debashish Barui.

Dakshinpara Durgotsav.



One of the few Durga Puja which got popular only this year. And wow. They've made the entire pandal using wasted resources such as tools, metal sheets, etc.

The Durga Puja festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm, lasts ten days, culminating in the grand immersion of the idols on the last day, Vijaya Dashami (October 12).