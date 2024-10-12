Advertisement

"Systematic Pattern Of Desecration": India On Bangladesh Durga Puja Attack

These attacks "follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now," the foreign ministry stated.

The gold and silver mukut on Maa Kali's idol gifted to Bangladesh by India was stolen in a recent attack.
New Delhi:

India has written to Bangladesh's interim government today expressing "serious concern" over multiple attacks on temples, shrines and puja mandaps or pandals. The attacks include incidents of desecration, vandalism, robbery and defacement.

New Delhi, which has been keenly observing the way events are unfolding across Bangladesh since the political crisis in the neighbouring country, said that there has been a systemic pattern in these attack.

Calling the recent attacks "deplorable", the Ministry of External Affairs today said, "We have noted with serious concern, the attacks on a puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple at Satkhira."

Urging Dhaka, New Delhi said, "We call upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time."

Prothom Alo, a Bangladeshi newspaper, reported that a "crude bomb was thrown" at a Durga Puja pandal in Tantibazar area in Dhaka's old city. The report further stated that the incident happened on Friday and though there was a fire after the crude bomb was thrown, there have been no injuries.

In another incident of theft at the renowned Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, a hand-made 'mukut' (crown) made of silver with gold plating, that was placed on goddess Maa Kali's idol by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the temple in 2021 was stolen.

Durga Puja is predominantly celebrated by Bengali Hindus and coincides with the Hindu festival of Navratri. The festival lasts 9 days-and-nights hence the name "nav ratri'. It culminates in the festival of Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami on the tenth day.

Religious freedom has come under attack in Bangladesh under Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus's stewardship of the country after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster due to politically-motivated protests. Mr Yunus is currently the Chief Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government.

Mr Yunus however, has in recent times called these attacks "politically-motivated", and not "communal". In an interview to Press Trust of India last month, Mr Yunus had claimed the attacks were not communal, but a fallout of a political upheaval as there is a perception that most Hindus supported the now-deposed Awami League regime, which was led by Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangladesh;s founder Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman.

"I have said this to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi also that this is exaggerated. This issue has several dimensions. When the country went through an upheaval following the atrocities by (Sheikh) Hasina and the Awami League, those who were with them also faced attacks," the Nobel peace prize winner had said.
 

