President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi Greet Nation On Durga Ashtami

PM Modi greets citizens on the occasion of Durga Ashtami

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their greetings on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. This is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. May Goddess Durga shower her blessings on us and enrich our lives with joy and prosperity," President Kovind tweeted.

Wishing the people, the Prime Minister prayed for their happiness and prosperity.

"Best wishes to Mahashtami Puja of Navratri. May Mahagauri, the Goddess of Durgashtami bring happiness, good luck and prosperity in everyone''s life," he tweeted.

Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of Durga Puja or Navratri.

