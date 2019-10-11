BJP Calls Mamata Banerjee's Durga Puja Carnival 'Mockery Of Democracy'

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress refused to attach importance to Dilip Ghosh's comment (PTI File)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for making a "mockery of democracy" by organising the Durga Puja Carnival in the city, when the state was witnessing "complete breakdown" of law and order.

Alleging that the state government is organising the carnival when several BJP workers were killed across the state, Mr Ghosh said, adding it was aimed at diverting attention of people.

"During the Durga Puja, five BJP workers have been killed, excluding the triple murder in Murshidabad. The school teacher who was killed in Murshidabad was our party supporter. This only reflects the law and order situation in the state and how it has completely broken down in Bengal. And the state is organizing a carnival which is nothing but a mockery of democracy," Mr Ghosh told reporters.

It is an attempt to divert people's attention from the failure of the government and the chief minister to protect the people, he said.

His statement comes in the backdrop of the BJP seeking time from President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise them about the "complete breakdown" of law and order in West Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress, however, refused to attach much importance to Mr Ghosh's comment and said the BJP was trying to deflect attention of the people from the economic downturn which the country is facing.

"The BJP should stop making baseless allegations. The law and order situation in Bengal is completely fine. Only the BJP is trying to disturb it. The BJP too is trying to deflect attention from economic downturn through its propaganda of muscular nationalism," senior TMC leader Tapas Roy said.

A total of 75 community pujas from in and around the city, all recipients of ''Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2019'' - instituted by the state government - are participating in the ''Durga Puja Carnival'' on Friday, officials said.

Ms Banerjee, her cabinet colleagues and many foreigners, including officials of consulates of different countries, will be present on the occasion.

