100 Hospitalised After Drinking Contaminated Water In Rajasthan

There were four children among those who were admitted at the hospital on Sunday (Representational)

Over 100 people have been hospitalised in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district after they fell ill apparently due to contaminated drinking water, officials said on Monday.

Those taken ill complained of vomiting and diarrhoea, Dungapur Chief Medical and Health Officer Mahendra Kumar Parmar said.

There were four children among those who were admitted at the hospital on Sunday.

Mr Parmar said the water apparently got contaminated as the district is witnessing heavy rainfall over the last two days and the pipe got damaged during cable laying work of a telecom company.

He said those under treatment are recuperating and a sample of contaminated water has been sent for testing.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.