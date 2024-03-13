Dummy Candidate Appeared For 2 Women In Rajasthan Police Exam: Cops

Harsha appeared for the two women in 2021 in Jhotwara and Sodala.(Representational)

A police investigation has revealed that dummy candidates were arranged for several candidates in Rajasthan police constable exam in 2021 and 2022.

Police said that a sub-inspector has been arrested for making a woman appear for the exam in place of his sister and cousin, who lacked the aptitude to write the test on their own.

Police said that Jagdish Sihag paid Varsha Rs 30 lakh for giving the exam in place of her sister and cousin

Varsha appeared for the two women in 2021 in Jhotwara and Sodala.

Fifteen trainee sub-inspectors, including the one who topped the recruitment exam, were detained last week for cheating in the exam.

Earlier, Jagdish Bishnoi, known as 'Guru', was arrested in February this year who helped candidates cheat. Police sources say he began offering services as an impersonator and a dummy candidate and then moved on to leaking and helping candidates cheat via Bluetooth.

The arrest of the mafia and the detention of trainees can bring trouble for the batch of 700 candidates being trained at the academy.

"Detailed investigations are leading to more disclosures about the cheating mafia, how they are interconnected and were often working in tandem. The latest action against police personnel under training has put the Rajasthan Special Operations Group onto the verge of a big breakthrough," Mr Singh said.