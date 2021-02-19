No Bail For Lalu Yadav In Fodder Scam; Apply After 2 Months, Says Court

RJD's Lalu Yadav is being treated for a lung infection in Delhi's AIIMS (File)

Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Yadav's bail plea in a case linked to the fodder scam was rejected by the Jharkhand High Court today. The former Bihar chief minister has to serve two more months in this case, known as the Dumka case, where he was convicted of withdrawing Rs 3.13 crore from the treasury in the city in Jharkhand, formerly in Bihar.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh said Mr Yadav has to serve two more months in jail to complete half of the tenure of his total sentence in the case. The court told him he can file another application after two months.

Mr Yadav has got bail in three out of the four cases linked to the Bihar fodder scam. He is currently in Delhi's AIIMS for treatment of a lung infection. He had been getting medical care at a hospital in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi before he was brought to Delhi in January after his health worsened.

Mr Yadav has been in jail since December 2017. He has served most of his jail sentence in at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Jharkhand.

In his absence, his son Tejashwi Yadav has been leading the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and has been credited with the party's strong performance in the Bihar election last year. It was the first time in 40 years that Mr Yadav missed a state election campaign.

Tejashwi Yadav's party emerged as the largest but the opposition alliance fell short of a majority, and BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) went on to form government for another term.