Video: Retired Cop's 10 Steps Of Pain After Son Killed In J&K Encounter

Ghulam Hassan Bhat is former chief of Jammu and Kashmir police

Ghulam Hassan Bhat led the police force in Jammu and Kashmir, among the toughest jobs in the country. But nothing could have prepared him for those 10 steps he took last evening. Those steps led him to the body of his young son Himayun, a senior police officer killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir's Anantnag.

A video of Mr Bhat walking up to Himayun's body and laying a wreath on it has shattered hearts. The retired cop's composure despite his crushing loss, his heavy steps and a short pause for one last time at his departed son sum up the human cost of terrorism.

Himayun Bhat, a deputy superintendent with Jammu and Kashmir Police, was among three senior security officers killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag. Colonel Manpreet Singh from Chandigarh and Major Ashish Dhonack from Haryana also lost their lives in the encounter that is still on.

Himayun reportedly suffered heavy injuries in the gunfight and succumbed due to heavy blood loss.

The last rites were held in Budgam last evening, with people attending in large numbers. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and police chief Dilbag Singh paid tribute to the police officer.

"Paid tributes to JKP's DySP Humayun Bhat, who laid down his life in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. I salute the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh & Major Ashish Dhonack. Entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief," the Lieutant Governor's office said in a post on X.

Himayun is survived by his wife and a son they welcomed just a month back.

On social media, the video of Mr Bhat's farewell to his son evoked strong reactions, with many describing the site as "heart wrenching" and saluting the sacrifice of the young police officer.